Norfolk fire badly damages three houses, many displaced from their home

NORFOLK, Va. — A house fire started this morning in Norfolk.
A call for a fire at 9100 Granby Street near the Oceanview area of the city came in Monday around 5:15 a.m. according to dispatch.
When crews arrived they saw heavy flames which then spread to two other houses, a garage, and a storage shed, and was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.
The fire was marked as under control at 6:20 a.m.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue says that many will be displaced, but it's unknown how many currently.
No injuries have been reported.
13News Now has reached out for more information and will update this story as details are released.