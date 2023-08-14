Norfolk fire badly damages three houses, many displaced from their home

A call for a fire at 9100 Granby Street near the Oceanview area of the city came early Monday. When crews arrived they saw heavy flames which then spread.

NORFOLK, Va. — A house fire started this morning in Norfolk.

A call for a fire at 9100 Granby Street near the Oceanview area of the city came in Monday around 5:15 a.m. according to dispatch.

When crews arrived they saw heavy flames which then spread to two other houses, a garage, and a storage shed, and was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

The fire was marked as under control at 6:20 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says that many will be displaced, but it's unknown how many currently.

No injuries have been reported.

