x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Norfolk fire badly damages three houses, many displaced from their home

A call for a fire at 9100 Granby Street near the Oceanview area of the city came early Monday. When crews arrived they saw heavy flames which then spread.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. — A house fire started this morning in Norfolk.

A call for a fire at 9100 Granby Street near the Oceanview area of the city came in Monday around 5:15 a.m. according to dispatch.

When crews arrived they saw heavy flames which then spread to two other houses, a garage, and a storage shed, and was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

The fire was marked as under control at 6:20 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says that many will be displaced, but it's unknown how many currently.

No injuries have been reported. 

Granby Street fire spreads to three homes early Monday

1 / 5
Norfolk Fire-Rescue
"This fire spread to 2 other houses, a detached garage and a storage shed. Crews upgraded the incident to a second alarm assignment."

13News Now has reached out for more information and will update this story as details are released.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out