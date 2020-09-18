Norfolk fire crews face flooding challenges while working structure fire

Norfolk Fire & Rescue sent out a tweet saying they were met with "additional challenges of flooding in the area" at a structure fire at 2817 Hollister Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — A house fire in Norfolk is under control despite firefighters facing flooding challenges while trying to extinguish it Friday morning.

That's in the Broad Creek area of the city.

Crews were able to confine the fire to a detached garage. It did not extend to the residence, officials said.

A flood warning is in place for the city of Norfolk until 12:15 p.m. Friday.

