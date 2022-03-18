Norfolk Fire Department working to put out tugboat fire at Colonna's Shipyard

Apart from usual responders, fire boat units were also working to put out the fire.

NORFOLK, Va. — Teams were working to put out a fire at Colonna's Shipyard in Norfolk Friday night.

The fire broke out sometime around 9:20, and Norfolk and Chesapeake fire department teams were still on scene at 10:45 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Dispatch said apart from usual responders, there were also fire boat units working to put out the fire.

Stephanie Ramsey, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk Fire Department, said teams were using foam to try to get the fire under control. She said firefighting efforts would continue "a while due to access issues."

Ramsey said nobody had been reported hurt in the fire.

The shipyard is on East Indian River Road, backing onto the Elizabeth River.