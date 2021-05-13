Norfolk Fire-Rescue battles fire in Bay View area

There wasn't any information, initially, on if anyone had been hurt in the fire.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams were in Bay View Thursday morning, fighting a fire in the 1200 block of E. Balview Ave.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Dispatch said the blaze was first reported at 10:41 a.m., and at 11 a.m., teams were still on the scene.

