x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Norfolk

Norfolk Fire-Rescue battles fire in Bay View area

There wasn't any information, initially, on if anyone had been hurt in the fire.
Credit: Firefighter Montreal - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams were in Bay View Thursday morning, fighting a fire in the 1200 block of E. Balview Ave.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Dispatch said the blaze was first reported at 10:41 a.m., and at 11 a.m., teams were still on the scene.

There wasn't any information, initially, on if anyone had been hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when Fire-Rescue officials share more details about the cause of the fire, and whether or not anyone was displaced by the flames.