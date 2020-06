FOUND: Firefighter William "Billy" Englert has been located and is safe.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue said a missing firefighter has been located and is safe.

The department and detectives had earlier issued an alert asking the community to be on the lookout for Firefighter William "Billy" Englert.

Officials said the 35-year-old went missing Tuesday morning and a missing person report was filed with the Virginia Beach Police Department.