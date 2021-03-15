Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews battle fire on West Ocean View Avenue

The fire was at apartments on Willoughby Spit.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams were sent to put out a fire in the 1200 block of W. Ocean View Ave. Monday morning.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Dispatch said the fire was first reported at 10:10 a.m.

At 10:35 a.m., teams were still at the scene, responding to the fire. There hadn't been any injuries reported at that point.

Officials didn't yet have a likely cause for the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is shared.