NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue has started efforts for their Fill the Boot Campaign.

Firefighters will be standing at each of the intersection with boots to be filled with money by cars and pedestrians passing by. The campaign is to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The event, which goes from September 16 to 18, will be held at the following intersections:

St. Pauls Boulevard and Brambleton Avenue

43rd Street and Hampton Boulevard

Newtown Road and VA Beach Boulevard

Little Creek Road and Chesapeake Avenue

Princess Anne Road and Ingleside Road

Little Creek Road and Granby Street

The campaign in 2018, the Norfolk Fire-Rescue raised over $38,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association, which supports those with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

