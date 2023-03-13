Station 11: Norfolk Fire-Rescue to break ground on new fire station building

The current station location on Verdun Avenue is rich in history. It's over 100 years old, and it was the first station in Norfolk to have an electric fire engine.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new Fire Station 11 coming soon in the city of Norfolk, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials on Monday.

The current Fire Station 11, which is located on Verdun Avenue, will close its doors and be replaced by a new facility on Lafayette Boulevard by April 2024.

The new facility will be over 14,000 square feet within the Fairmont Park neighborhood.

The current station location on Verdun Avenue is rich in history. It's over 100 years old, and it was the first station in Norfolk to have an electric fire engine.

This station frequently responds to fires and other related incidents due to its central location in the Mermaid City.

The new station of Lafayette Boulevard will have a new fire engine, as well as additional response units for fire and EMS personnel.