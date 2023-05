The rescue happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Baker Street, near Norfolk International Terminals.

NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency responders rescued a man who was injured high atop a crane in Norfolk, the city's fire department said Thursday.

The rescue happened just before 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Baker Street, near Norfolk International Terminals.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the department's Technical Rescue team was able to bring the injured man down using high-angle ropes and Stokes basket stretcher systems.