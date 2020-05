Firefighters were called to the 9600 block of 12th Bay Street. First responders arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews battled a large apartment fire Tuesday night in Ocean View.

Multiple other crews arrived, and the fire department said they were able to achieve rapid fire control.

There's no immediate word on if anybody was injured, or how many people are displaced.