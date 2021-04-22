Norfolk firefighters battle massive apartment fire

Some people had to jump from second and third story windows to escape the fire, which was blocking the exit to six apartment units that got completely destroyed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk firefighters spent the early morning hours battling a massive apartment fire in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene around 3:05 a.m.

An eyewitness photo shows flames engulfing all three stories, including the stairs, of the apartment building.

That's the condition the building was in when firefighters got there - officials said the whole front side of the building was burning.

Some people were hurt when they jumped out of second and third story windows to escape the fire. Flames were blocking the exit to six of the apartment units.

Two people had to be sent to the hospital; firefighters didn't detail the severity of their injuries.

Three other people were being checked for injuries at the scene, and were expected to be okay.

It's not immediately clear how many residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night.

A spokesperson for the fire department said six units were completely destroyed in the fire. A fire wall in the building protected six other apartments from the flames.

Some nearby buildings suffered heat damage from the massive fire.

The apartments are in the Colonial Place neighborhood near the Riverview neighborhood, right off the Lafayette River.

Expect delays around Delaware Avenue and Llewellyn Avenue while crews remain on scene.

There is no immediate word on a cause for the fire.