Large fire reported in Lindenwood area of Norfolk

Dispatchers got the call for a fire on Middle Avenue shortly before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the Lindenwood area of Norfolk Wednesday night.

Emergency dispatchers got the call for a fire on Middle Avenue shortly around 6:37 p.m. Shortly before 7 p.m., Norfolk Fire & Rescue confirmed there was a working structure fire.

A spokesperson with the fire department said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire; however, flames did spill over to a neighboring home. Those occupants were able to get out safely.

It's not yet known how many people are displaced.