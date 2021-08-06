'First Fridays' returns to Norfolk

The last time Norfolk held a First Fridays event, the year was 2019.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's Downtown block party is making a comeback! The city is hosting its first First Friday event since 2019.

You can expect some changes with its return. First Fridays used to just cover just three blocks, but it will now span nearly the entire stretch of downtown Granby Street, from Bute Street to Main Street.

"We're moving it to a full 16 blocks. So, we think it's a great opportunity to extend the fun and open up the footprint, spread people out," said Jessica Kliner, the marketing and communications director for the Downtown Norfolk Council. "There'll be games and activations all up and down the street."

Twenty restaurants are participating, and the size isn't the only thing that's different this year: because of a new Virginia ABC law, you can take your drinks with you on the street.