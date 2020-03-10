Norfolk foresters giving away hundreds of trees in celebration of Arbor Day

Usually, Arbor Day is celebrated across the country in April, but Norfolk celebrates it later in the year because this is the best time to grow native species.

NORFOLK, Va. — Today is Arbor Day in Norfolk, and what better way to celebrate than by giving away trees.

The city is hosting its annual Arbor Day tree giveaway at Lafayette park until 2 p.m. today.

Norfolk City Forester Steven Traylor explained, usually, Arbor Day is celebrated across the country in April, but Norfolk celebrates it later in the year because this is the best time to grow native species.

"We're coming into the optimal planting season for trees here in the Hampton Roads area which is late October through February, through the wintertime season," Traylor said. "We're giving away 400 plus trees, today."

Traylor said the goal is to increase the tree canopy in Norfolk and encourage people to get involved in the environment by planting more trees... And you can never have too many trees.

And for people with a green thumb, it's a nice way to snag a free tree to create a shady spot in the backyard.

"I mean it's pretty exciting. If you go to any nursery, they can be pretty expensive so we were definitely looking to add some more foliage to our house. It's really great that they do this every year," Meredith Graves said.