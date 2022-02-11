Person hurt in early-morning Norfolk shooting

Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened at East Freemason Street and Monticello Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hurt in an overnight shooting in Downtown Norfolk.

Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened at East Freemason Street and Monticello Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday. There's no word on the person's condition at this time.

Our photographer saw Dominion crews pulling up manholes for police. It's not clear why this was being done or if it even is connected to the shooting.