'A lot of potential' | Norfolk weighs the future of closed Lambert's Point golf course

One group of residents is pushing for city leaders to turn the space into a park.

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Norfolk residents is pushing for more green space in the city.

People in the Lambert’s Point neighborhood are signing a petition to get the attention of city leaders. They want the city to create a new park at the old Lambert’s Point Golf Course which closed last year.

"A lot of potential." That’s how Norfolk resident Brian Friedman describes the closed golf course. It’s a sprawling green space next to the Elizabeth River. It sits off Powhatan Avenue near Old Dominion University.

The golf course closed after Hampton Roads Sanitation District bought about 40 acres of the property for $30 million, leaving behind 15 acres - currently owned by the city - that Friedman said should be turned into a park.

“A destination for biking, hiking, walking your dog, sunsets on the river. But it can be all that and much more if we have the city smile upon our interests collectively with over 3,000 signatures and counting," Friedman said. “Boy, does it have a lot of potential."

Friedman launched an online petition asking residents to voice their support for the cause. He and his team, known as the Lambert's Point City Park Steering Committee, are also collecting signatures in person.

The city acknowledges this space is some of the last public waterfront property in Norfolk.

“The City of Norfolk is, from a documented standpoint, underserved in public green space," Friedman said. "The other option is for that 15-acre land to be sold. Then it’s off limits, then it’s privatized.”

According to the city of Norfolk’s website, the city still owns the golf clubhouse and most of the driving range. City leaders are asking the community to weigh in on the future of the site.

There’s a public forum on the matter in two weeks on July 19 at the old Lambert’s Point Golf Course clubhouse.