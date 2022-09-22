Cat rescued from burning Norfolk apartment

The fire was quickly put out before it could spread to the other apartments. No one was hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt and a cat was saved after a fire broke out in a Norfolk apartment building on Thursday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews were called to Graydon Avenue in Ghent around 11:15 a.m. There, they found a fire had broken out in a single apartment that was part of an 8-unit apartment complex.

Everyone inside the apartment was able to get out safely, and firefighters were able to rescue a cat.

Drivers in the area are advised to avoid Blow Street and Graydon Avenue, as crews are still on-scene.