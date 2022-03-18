City of Norfolk to select Greyhound bus station developer

City leaders see the building as an opportunity to connect the NEON District with Downtown Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, the City of Norfolk is expected to select a developer for the former Greyhound bus station that sits at the entrance of the NEON District.

The old Greyhound site temporarily served as a homeless shelter last year, which has since been moved to an old motel in the city. In recent months, city leaders asked for ideas to breathe new life into the bus station.

They see the building as an opportunity to connect the NEON District with Downtown Norfolk. It's part of Norfolk's 2030 Plan, a long-term vision to grow the city while embracing its diverse districts.

Over the last few weeks, city leaders reviewed several proposals to redevelop the bus station.

"We're not looking to massively change the characteristics of any area," said City Manager Chip Filer. "That particular corner is vital to getting folks that are downtown, across the street, and up into all the interesting and exciting things that NEON has to offer."