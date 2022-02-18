Norfolk looking for proposals to redevelop its former Greyhound site

The City is looking for proposals that would go well with its Downtown Norfolk 2030 Plan, as well as existing development projects.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 9, 2021.

For decades it served as a bus station for Downtown Norfolk. Then, plans were announced to build a new community college building. It then became a temporary shelter for the city's unhoused residents.

Now the City of Norfolk is looking for "visionary proposals" on how to transform the former Greyhound bus station at Brambleton and Monticello Avenues.

The city is looking for proposals that would go well with its Downtown Norfolk 2030 Plan, as well as existing development projects.

Originally, the city hoped to redevelop the site into a culinary arts building for Tidewater Community College, but those plans later fell through. It then became a temporary shelter for the city's homeless until they were relocated to a motel back in October.

The old bus station, which was built back in the early 1960s, sits at the entrance of the NEON District, so city leaders are searching for creative ideas on its future.

"This request for proposals provides the City with an exciting opportunity to explore the possibilities of transforming a former bus station into a vibrant development at a gateway in our downtown," said Mayor Kenneth Alexander in a news release.