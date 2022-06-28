City of Norfolk to make improvements to Hampton Boulevard Bridge

The project will repair major structural components and protect the bridge from deterioration.

NORFOLK, Va. — Construction to improve the northbound Hampton Boulevard Bridge will begin on July 11, The City of Norfolk announced.

Construction will take place Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and flaggers will be helping with traffic. Drivers should expect different lanes to be closed at different times and irregular traffic stoppages. Traffic lanes approaching the bridge will taper and merge, and lane closures will include reduced northbound lanes during most of the project.

This project will add a new deck overlay, repair the structural concrete, girders, piers, and piles, replace the bearing and expansion joints and replace the timber fender system (to keep boats from causing damage when they bump into the bridge), the city said.