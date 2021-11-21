Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend back for its 8th year

Thousands of runners descended on downtown Norfolk this weekend for the annual event that also raises money for charity.

Thousands of runners from 30 different states took over the streets of downtown Norfolk on Sunday morning for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend.

More than 3,000 people ran the 5K, 10K, or the half marathon this weekend — on a scenic course along the Elizabeth River Trail and all the way to Old Dominion University.

“We did the 5K and the 10K," runner Tracey Eager said. She was there with her friend and fellow runner, Carrie Jackson.

“We usually do the half marathon and the 5K and the 10k and the half, but you know, we’re in our 50s so we just kind of you know - we’re easing it back," Jackson joked. "'Cause you get the beer and the bling so it doesn’t matter what you do."

Eager and Jackson said hitting the pavement with friends is not only a good time, but it’s also a way to stay fit.

“Everybody’s so nice out here - it’s good," Jackson said. "It keeps your weight down too!”

The 5K and 1 mile kids-run kicked off on Saturday morning. A day later, more runners showed up for Sunday’s 10K and Half Marathon.

And It’s also for a good cause. Co-race Director Amy Frostick said the marathon weekend raised money for the We Promise Foundation, which is a nonprofit that helps children facing medical hardship or illness.

“We were able to give yesterday, a check for $7,000,” Frostick said.



The event ended with a post-race party at Town Point Park, complete with pizza and drinks. Frostick said the race is something everyone in the local running community looks forward to.

“Runners from 30 different states have come in town to embrace this beautiful town and celebrate the start of the holiday season," she said.