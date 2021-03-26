Norfolk Harborfest moves to virtual format again for 2021

Norfolk Festevents said the annual event will be virtual-only because of COVID-19 guidelines. It's the second year the pandemic led to an in-person cancellation.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Festevents said the 45th Annual Harborfest would not take place in person because of COVID-19 guidelines from the state and city.

Instead, the celebration of the area's maritime history and connections that was scheduled for June 11 to June 13 will have a virtual-only format. It's the second year the pandemic has prevented the festival from taking place along Norfolk's downtown waterfront.

“We will miss entertaining the region and beyond here in Norfolk for the annual Harborfest weekend,” said Festevents CEO Ted Baroody. “Safety is always the priority and we are remaining patient with hosting large gatherings. We remain excited to offer a world class lineup of diverse programming and entertainment at Harborfest again soon.”

Festevents said the virtual celebration will include a week-long series of content, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, virtual performances, and videos.

“Fest-At-Home” is a new series of activities that Festevents will share. It includes culinary workshops as well as arts and crafts for families.

Festevents said people who feel comfortable out in public will be encouraged to participate in Harborfest promotions and visit attractions such as Nauticus, the Ocean View Fishing Pier, and area restaurants. It expected to put out more details about the virtual content and activities soon.