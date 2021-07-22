Norfolk health department confirms two mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus

One of the samples was collected July 16 in the River Oaks neighborhood. The other sample was collected July 20 in the Campostella section of the city.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Public Health confirmed two mosquito samples it recently tested came back positive for West Nile virus.

One of the samples was collected July 16 in the River Oaks neighborhood. The other sample was collected July 20 in the Campostella section of the city, according to a news release.

Fogging operations in those areas have been conducted. The city has also started storm drain treatments, larviciding, and other prevention treatments.

The West Nile virus is spread to people when they are bitten by an infected mosquito.

Most people who become infected with the virus are asymptomatic. Symptoms can include mild fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Health officials said serious illness from the virus is rare. But severe symptoms include high fever, severe headache, nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, muscle weakness, confusion, disorientation, paralysis, seizures, or coma.

Death occurs in about 10% of persons with serious illness.