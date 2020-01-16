Norfolk health officials investigating gastrointestinal illness at community dinner

Health officials said guests who attended and consumed food at Christmas community dinner got sick with gastrointestinal illness.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health is asking anyone who ate at a Christmas community dinner in Norfolk to fill out a survey after some guests experienced gastrointestinal illness.

The dinner took place on December 21, 2019, at New Calvary Baptist Church.

In a news release, health officials said guests who attended and consumed food at the dinner got sick with gastrointestinal illness.

Anyone who attended the dinner, whether you got sick or not, are asked to complete a survey here.

Health officials said responses and personal information received from the survey will remain confidential.