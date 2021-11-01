Norfolk holds virtual ceremony, concert for Martin Luther King Day

The annual celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being held virtually on Jan. 18 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

NORFOLK, Va. — Every year the city pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a special in-person ceremony, but due to the pandemic, things will look a little different.

City of Norfolk officials announced that there will be a virtual ceremony and concert held on Monday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The public will be able to watch the ceremony on COX channel Norfolk TV48, NorfolkTV YouTube channel and Norfolk Facebook page. Due to COVID-19 restraints, there will be no in-person ceremony and march, according to city officials.

These are the times the virtual celebration will air on TV48 from Jan. 18-23:

12:00 a.m.

4:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

The ceremony will feature special words from Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and Vice Mayor Martin Thomas, Jr. as well as highlight the Jan. 2020 celebration at the Attucks Theatre and wreath-laying ceremony.

There will also be a Dreamer Award presented to Beverly Kane Baker, a former Virginia Symphony Orchestra principal violist. She is being awarded for her excellent example of the King legacy as it relates to diversity and inclusion.

City officials said the Dr. King tribute will be available to watch on the Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s YouTube channel for 45 days.

Visit the City of Norfolk Facebook page to watch the 2021 virtual ceremony on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.