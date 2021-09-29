Norfolk City Council votes to move homeless shelter to motel on Tidewater Drive

The Budget Lodge Motel in Norfolk is getting a new check-in from the homeless shelter a few streets away at the Greyhound bus station.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk leaders are making room at the Budget Lodge Motel to create a better space for people struggling with homelessness.

Norfolk Community Services Director, Sarah Paige Fuller, says the city officially voted to move the homeless shelter at the Greyhound bus station over to this temporary location.

She says the motel's vacancy sign will soon turn off, with more than 80 people set to bunk in the rooms.

"We have the opportunity for people to live inside year-round now," said Fuller as she stood in front of the motel where volunteers began cleaning out the rooms. "Right now, it's very difficult for anyone to find an open apartment."

However, this motel won't be just a temporary place to live. Fuller says the motel will have upgraded security and local programs will offer mental health and financial services. She says city workers are collaborating with groups such as the Urban Renewal Center and the Community Services Board to make this project work.

"We will have what we call behavioral health support staff, which are folks that will be here 24 hours a day as well, to provide guidance, monitoring, helping people, making sure they're safe."

Fuller says about 80 people are currently using the overnight shelter at the Greyhound bus station. All of those people, plus 20 who are on a waiting list, will move into the motel until they can find better housing.

"We're going to keep our commitment to the folks that are with us now...so they know that they are guaranteed a place to go to," Fuller explained.

City leaders say they aim to officially open the motel as the new temporary homeless shelter during the second week of October, but there is no plan yet as to how long this temporary shelter will last. Fuller says this temporary move will help them take the time to find a more permanent solution.