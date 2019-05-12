NORFOLK, Va. — Town Point Park is transformed into a festive outdoor wonderland featuring a towering Holiday Yule Log Bonfire.

On December 7 from noon to 8 p.m., all are welcome to get a photo with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas, sing along with Standard Time Quartet and receive a commemorative carol book.

The 10-foot-tall bonfire will be lit at 4 p.m.

There is also a Christmas Marketplace featuring more than 20 local artisans beginning at noon, along with the Making Spirits Bright Bar and lounge area with holiday-themed cocktails, whiskey tastings and televisions displaying holiday movies and college football.

The event is free and open to the public. Four-legged friends are also welcome to attend.

