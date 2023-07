Norfolk Fire-Rescue were called to Horton Circle just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. Crews arrived and found the fire in a bedroom of the home.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in a Norfolk home has left 5 people, a child, and their dog displaced.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said they were called to Horton Circle just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews arrived and found the fire in a bedroom of the home. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to any other areas of the house.

The fire was marked as under control at 11:09 p.m.

Red Cross is assisting the people displaced.