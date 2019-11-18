NORFOLK, Va. — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire that killed a dog and sent one person to the hospital.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue encountered a heavy volume of fire and dense smoke at the home in the 1400 block of Morris Crescent around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Neighbor Richard Wambold said he watched in shock as firefighters helped the people inside the home.

“You're always horrified to see something like this happen in your neighborhood, but we were very relieved to see so many people coming to help," said Wambold.

His wife also did all she could to help the firefighters by leaving coffee out for them to drink.

“We're very happy to do our very small part in helping out,” Wambold said.

One person inside the home was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. A second person inside the home didn't require medical attention.

The dog died from smoke inhalation.

Neighbor James Blanchard said he'd never seen that many first responders.

“That street was blocked off. This street was blocked off. Probably about ten vehicles," said Blanchard.

He said he walks his dogs around the block three times a day. So, he's seen the dog that died before the fire happened. “Your heart goes out to the poor animals that that happens to," said Blanchard.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.