Several flights delayed at Norfolk International Airport after power outage

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport experienced a power outage Friday morning, an airport official confirmed.
Several flights were delayed due to the outage, Norfolk Airport Authority deputy executive director Steven Sterling said.
Sterling said when the cause of the power outage was discovered, crews immediately began working to fix it. The airport was running off of generator power during that time.
He didn't give a specific number of flights that were delayed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.