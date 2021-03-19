Several flights delayed at Norfolk International Airport after power outage

An airport spokesperson says several flights were delayed due to the outage.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport experienced a power outage Friday morning, an airport official confirmed.

Several flights were delayed due to the outage, Norfolk Airport Authority deputy executive director Steven Sterling said.

Sterling said when the cause of the power outage was discovered, crews immediately began working to fix it. The airport was running off of generator power during that time.

He didn't give a specific number of flights that were delayed.