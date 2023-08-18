Norfolk International Airport sees record passengers as leaders are set to expand

According to the airport’s most recent report, July brought the greatest number of passengers in its history with more than 466,000 people.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport saw its greatest number of passengers in its history just last month.

With new airlines arriving, the return of the moving sidewalk and possibly building an on-site hotel, the airport is seeing a lot of growth. According to its most recent report, they have the travelers to match.

Cody Flesher said he doesn’t fly out of ORF too often, but when he does, he enjoys it.

"I like the human touch of having the instrumentalist, that adds a different vibe to it and, you know, right now it’s not very busy, so that’s another benefit to it," he said gesturing to the jazz guitarist playing live music in the atrium.

Robert and Tonya Speenburgh have flown to Norfolk from Massachusetts quite a bit recently.

"It’s her second time in two weeks," said Robert. "It’s been very relaxed. Not stressful like most airports."

According to the airport’s most recent report, July brought the greatest number of passengers in its history with more than 466,433 people. That's compared to a year ago, with 433,000. Since the beginning of this year, 2.5 million passengers have passed through ORF, compared to 2.3 million this time last year.

"We’re popular. We’re going to make our name in the world," said Flesher.

The Newport News native said over the years, he’s noticed the growth.

"From the last time I was here, it has expanded greatly. The ambiance that is available, they’ve definitely tried to expand the eateries and what’s available here," he said.

Those growing numbers align with the physical growth of the property.

This year, officials approved $5.4 million in federal funding to rebuild a moving sidewalk.

It won't be the first time Norfolk International Airport had a moving walkway. In 2002, a 350-foot people mover debuted at the airport transporting travelers from the arrival terminals and baggage claim areas. For a time, it was the longest continuous moving walkway in the world.

Leaders are also moving forward with a plan to build an on-site hotel they want to be “internationally branded, full-service, three-star or higher rated."

Airport leaders have also brought in new airlines in the last few years including Breeze Airways.

The expansions are something Sue Swain says is great to see.

"We have a large group of military families here and it’s important to have what we need to facilitate the travel for our area," Swain said.

Flesher agrees.