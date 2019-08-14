NORFOLK, Va. — July was a busy month for the Norfolk International Airport.

There was a reported 9.44 percent increase in passenger activity. There were 401,438 total passengers, representing the highest monthly passenger count in the airport’s 81-year history.

In July of 2018, there were only 366,805 passengers.

January to July 2019, the total passenger count has increased 11.52 percent. There were 2,286,609 passengers versus 2,050,376 passengers during the same period in 2018.

“A favorable economy, ample disposable income and a steady increase in airlines’ seat capacity at the airport, have combined to create the conditions for record passenger growth”, states Robert Bowen, Norfolk Airport Authority Executive Director.

Also in July of this year, 5,075,360 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport. It was a 1.36 percent increase versus the year before.

From January to July 2019, cargo pounds shipped has increased by 1.61 percent. So far in 2019, 37,389,062 cargo pounds were flown, versus 36,796,199 cargo pounds during the same period in 2018.

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) is the major airport serving Coastal Virginia and Northeast North Carolina with scheduled air service provided by Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United and their regional airline partners.

Altogether, the Norfolk International Airport has nonstop 31 major airports (includes year-round and seasonal service), most of which are international gateways, allowing convenient access to global destinations.

According to the FAA, Norfolk International Airport’s passenger activity is ranked in the top 13 percent of commercial service airports in the United States with over 3.6 million scheduled passengers served in 2018.

