Norfolk International to receive $5.4 million to build moving walkway

The moving sidewalk will be constructed on the pedestrian bridge connecting the departures and arrivals terminal building.

NORFOLK, Va. — Federal dollars are helping to bring back a highly requested feature to Norfolk International Airport: a moving sidewalk.

“It really is a comment that we get a lot from our traveling public,” said Mark Perryman, the CEO of Norfolk Airport Authority.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $29.4 million in federal funding will go to three Virginia airports.

Washington Dulles International Airport will receive $20 million to replace existing ground loading positions with 14 loading bridges on the Tier 2 Concourse.

The Richmond International Airport will get $4 million to replace 21 passenger loading bridges that are beyond their useful life.

Norfolk International is expected to receive $5.4 million to construct a moving sidewalk.

The funds became available through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals program. This funding was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.

“It’s huge," said Perryman. "It’s a major, major piece.”

He said the moving sidewalk will sit along the pedestrian bridge that connects the departures and arrivals terminal buildings. It’s expected to cost around $6 million.

“Instead of spending $6 million of local money, which we were prepared to do, now, I only have to spend 600,000 of local money,” he said.

Perryman said officials had prepared to pay that price out of the local airport fund, which could have raised prices on airport parking and food.

“That takes a little pressure off them as well and we can keep our fees and costs to the airlines down a bit,” Perryman said.

As they finalize details for this project, Perryman said he and his team are working to identify other areas in need of improvement to apply for these funds again next year.

“We just need to find ways that we can improve the passenger experience everywhere we can," he said. "We’re doing that all over the airport. The moving sidewalk is but a component of our strategy to improve our customer experience.”

Perryman said officials need to put the project out for bid by the spring before they can receive the funding for this fiscal year. He said the goal is to have the moving sidewalk running soon.