NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking into a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, police said the crash happened in the 7800 block of N. Military Highway near Hilton Street. Officers said it was a serious crash.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 9 a.m.

All southbound lanes on North Military Hwy are closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information was available at this time.