Norfolk invests in two Park Place properties to enhance community

NORFOLK, Va. — City leaders say two investments in Norfolk mark a major investment for the Park Place Community.

“We need more community unity, wholesome community unity,” said resident Darius Jones.

That’s what Norfolk city leaders hope to build in Park Place.

Leaders recently purchased the former Rosna Theatre, built in the 1930s, which will soon be home to Team Norfolk Boxing. The 12,500 square foot space will also hold a wrestling program and offer space for other events.

The development project includes the boxing club with two regulation rings, training equipment, teaching space, exercise equipment and a footwork area.

The space will also allow for a neighborhood lobby to host Team Norfolk Boxing meetings, as well as community meetings and youth programs.

A new restaurant space is also included in the plan. The city purchased the building for $712,000, with an additional $2.4 to $3.2 million for renovation costs.

“That means that they’re looking at developing minds, developing communities, trying to really help us grow here,” Jones said.

City leaders also bought a plaza on 27th and Granby Streets, a $1.15 million purchase.

“We are excited to add a community hub and our boxing program to the 35th Street corridor," Mayor Kenny Alexander said.

"In addition, the acquisition of 2707 Granby Street provides an opportunity to add high-quality, affordable housing to the north end of Granby. There is no question that Park Place is experiencing a resurgence thanks to efforts from residents, civic groups, and private corporations. We are happy to complement those efforts and we look forward to making similar strategic investments across the city.”

City leaders haven’t solidified plans for the property but residents hope it’s something that will bring more foot traffic to the area.

“Whether that’s going to be retail or multi-family or townhome, we’re still not sure yet,” said Jared Chalk, the city’s director of economic development.

Chalk said these investments are part of the city’s Midtown Norfolk Vision Plan.

“We try to think through what do we want to see here in the future," he said.

"How do we develop this space with better shopping, shops, more multi-family developments? Something that ties the community together.”

Chalk hopes this new development will continue to attract many to the already growing community.

Chalk said it will take about a year for crews to renovate the building. He hopes Team Norfolk Boxing can open its doors to the community by next fall.