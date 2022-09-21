Lockdown lifted at Norfolk's Jacox Elementary, school dismissed for the day

Norfolk emergency dispatch said police responded over reports of a gunshot near the school.

NORFOLK, Va. — Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown has been lifted and the school has been dismissed for the day.

A school staff member tells 13News Now police were called after a suspicious person was seen behind the school, possibly using it as a cut-through. The school went on lockdown as officers checked out the scene.

No other information was immediately available.