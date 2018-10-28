Norfolk, Va. (WVEC) — The mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania killed at least 11 people and injured six others. The tragedy, believed to be the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history, hits close to home for Jewish people in Norfolk.

Congregants of the Ohef Sholom Temple in Norfolk learned what happened as they gathered for lunch after a prayer service on Saturday morning.

Jennifer Rueben, a Cantor at the Ohef Sholom Temple, ran to her office immediately after hearing the tragic news. There, she scoured her desk for an appropriate prayer following the attack. She found a prayer written by a Rabbi after a school shooting.

That prayer was the first step toward healing from Saturday’s attack against her community at-large.

“We prayed together and then I just opened the floor to our congregants who expressed fear, anger, and then we just talked for about an hour,” said Rueben.

“There were tears and there was a lot of processing going on but it was nice that we all heard of this when we were together.”

The attack left those who worship at the Ohef Sholom Temple with a painful thought: it could’ve been us.

“We had just been praying just like these people had been praying and 11 of them did not survive that experience. It just breaks our hearts to know that our community was under attack,” said Rueben.

In response to the mass shooting, she and fellow members of the temple plan to come together for a healing service this upcoming Monday. But that’s not all.

After a moment of peace, they’ll deal with an unfortunate reality. Her staff will host a security briefing, where security experts will inform congregants about what security measures are already in place to keep them safe.

For more than a year, the temple has been implementing a tight-security plan. An armed guard stands at the entrance door anytime the community gathers in the building to pray. A panic button sits on the Bimah, the raised platform in the synagogue from which the Torah is read. If there’s an emergency situation, pressing the button will alert the Norfolk Police Department and they’ll arrive in a matter of minutes. The temple is also investing more than $100,000 toward upgrading its surveillance camera system.

The shooting in Pittsburgh happened just days after Ohef Sholom staff held an active shooter drill. Now more than ever, protecting the synagogue and its members is a top priority. But Rueben said no matter how much money or preparation goes into securing the temple and its people, Saturday’s attack is not only a terrifying reality, but a painful reminder of the past.

“The Jewish community has been under attack many, many times throughout history and us thinking about security and our safety is something that goes all the way back,” said Rueben.

The healing service planned for Monday evening is a step toward healing, together.

“We draw a lot of strength from each other. So, when something like this happens, our first instinct is to come together and that’s what we’re gonna do on Monday,” said Rueben.

She hopes unity will give her and the community strength to move forward.

“We’ve never let acts of terror or hatred get in the way of living our Jewish life with joy. It’s one of our core values. We are open, we welcome everybody and that’s something we know we do at a risk.”

