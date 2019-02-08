NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk announced on Thursday that it joined the Biophilic Cities Network.

Joining the network is part of Norfolk's efforts to create the coastal community of the future. The City pledges to protect and enhance its natural elements.

As part of the pledge, the city will track “biophilic indicators” that range from natural conditions to environmental engagement, planning, and governance.

Examples include:

Tree canopy coverage

The land area of shoreline and wetland restoration projects

The annual number of visits to the Elizabeth River Project’s Learning Barge

Distribution of parks and natural areas over time

Biophilic design interventions with projects like St. Paul’s and Wards Corner

Despite the city being nearly 100 percent developed, it has ways to make it a biophilic city. It has created and nearly 400,000 square feet of shoreline and wetlands which provides new habitat for animals and insects, improve environmental quality and protects the city from storm surge and erosion.

Community partners like the Elizabeth River Project even work to educate thousands of residents and visitors a year about the intricacies of the Elizabeth River ecosystem and the greater Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The Elizabeth River Trail, a 10.5-mile path, provides recreation opportunities through historic neighborhoods and nature preserves. Norfolk also has a new Zoning Ordinance which requires open space, native species plantings, and responsible development practices.

Norfolk joins other partner cities like Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, San Francisco, Wellington, NZ, and Singapore as members of both the 100 Resilient Cities and Biophilic Cities Networks.

