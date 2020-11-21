Man seriously hurt following shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man is fighting for his life following a shooting Friday night in Norfolk.
Norfolk PD say they were alerted to a shooting in the 3300 block of Kimball Terrace around 10:20 p.m.
The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There's no word at this time on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.
If you know anything that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and if their information leads to an arrest, they could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.