Man seriously hurt following shooting in Norfolk

Norfolk PD say they were alerted to a shooting in the 3300 block of Kimball Terrace around 10:20 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man is fighting for his life following a shooting Friday night in Norfolk.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word at this time on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.