Person hospitalized following shooting near Virginia Zoo

A gunshot victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Norfolk on Tuesday.

According to Police Dispatch, a gunshot victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 7 p.m. But investigators believe the shooting happened at Lafayette Park, which is on Granby Street, not far from the Virginia Zoo.

There's no word on how the victim is doing or if there are any suspects.

No other information was immediately available.