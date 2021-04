The child was rushed to CHKD with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say a child was seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 3800 block of Larkin Street around 6:20 p.m. Officials say the child was taken to CHKD with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

