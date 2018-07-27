NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Tide light rail train was involved in an accident with a car Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Union Street and Main Street, near Norfolk City Hall.

Hampton Roads Transit tweeted that their light rail service was stopped from Fort Norfolk to Norfolk State Station. HRT said no injuries are reported.

Norfolk Police said the car's driver was trying to make a turn when it collided with the train. The driver was charged with Disregard of a Highway Sign.

A bus bridge will be used between NSU and EVMC. Light rail service is expected to resume before 3:30.

HRT says no one was injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The light rail should be back up and running within the next 15 minutes. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9dA0k4QfFo — Robert Boyd 13News Now (@13robertboyd) July 27, 2018

