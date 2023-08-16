Norfolk man convicted after impersonating officer and sexually assaulting woman

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, 29-year-old Jamir Wallace used his position as a security guard to force himself onto a woman in need of his help.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday a Norfolk man was convicted of rape, forcible sodomy, and impersonating a law enforcement officer from an incident that occurred in February 2022.

On February 13, 2022, the victim allowed a friend to borrow her car and while said friend was shopping inside a grocery store, the victim's vehicle was stolen. The victim then went to the parking lot of the store in which her car was stolen to get details and file a police report.

Wallace, who was a security guard for the store, offered to help the victim by calling Norfolk Police. Wallace made several false comments claiming to be a Norfolk Police officer, including claiming that the store had Norfolk Police working as security guards and that he had coworkers at the station that would help her.

While the victim was waiting for police to respond, he offered to use the victim's phone to record the store's security footage of her car being stolen. When he returned the victim noticed that he had texted himself from her phone, giving himself her number without asking.

After Wallace finished his shift, he contacted the victim claiming to have more information about her stolen car and he needed to meet with her to discuss the situation further. Wallace came to the home in uniform and claimed to be there to arrest the victim's friend for stealing inventory from inside the grocery store.

The victim protested and Wallace directed the victim to her bedroom upstairs. He then locked himself and the victim in the bedroom and raped her.

Wallace left before patrol officers arrived to take her report about the stolen car. She was too shocked and afraid to tell initial responding officers about what just happened but reported the rape to Norfolk Police the following morning.

Norfolk police arrested Wallace on February 16, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty and had a bench trial before Judge David W. Lannetti. The judge found Wallace guilty of rape, forcible sodomy, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

He is due for sentencing on November 3.