NORFOLK, Va. — Prosecutors said a man has pleaded guilty to a deadly 2018 stabbing in Norfolk.

54-year-old James Henry Jones III pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

According to Norfolk Police, on August 21, 2018, Jones stabbed 28-year-old James Joseph Webb at a home in the 6400 block of Faraday Court. Webb died at the scene.

Jones' sentencing is scheduled for November 15, 2019.