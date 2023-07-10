Norfolk man missing since July 4th, police say

Deonte Taylor, 33, was last seen at 900 Quail Street. Taylor requires medication, and the police are concerned for his well-being.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old man who has not been seen since July 4th.

Deonte D. Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m. that day at 900 Quail Street, which is close to the Norview area of the city.

He is about 5 foot 7 inches, 180 lbs, and has brown eyes. He was seen wearing a blue Nike hat, a blue and white t-shirt, distressed blue jeans, and white and black sneakers.

Taylor requires medication, and the police are concerned for his well-being.