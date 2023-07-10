Norfolk man missing since July 4th, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old man who has not been seen since July 4th.
Deonte D. Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m. that day at 900 Quail Street, which is close to the Norview area of the city.
He is about 5 foot 7 inches, 180 lbs, and has brown eyes. He was seen wearing a blue Nike hat, a blue and white t-shirt, distressed blue jeans, and white and black sneakers.
Taylor requires medication, and the police are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also submit an online tip using P3 Tips.