Norfolk man sentenced for 2018 beating death of woman and injuring of another man

37-year-old Robert Colon was sentenced to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter, and two years, six months for attempted malicious wounding.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for the beating death of a woman as well as injuring another man in 2018.

Police said they were called to a home in the 5400 block of Cape Henry Avenue early on the morning of June 13, 2018. There, they found 36-year-old Melissa Yuhas unconscious outside of the home. Yuhas was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died a day later.