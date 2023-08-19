Norfolk man sentenced to prison for car and credit card theft

25-year-old Damian Berggren was sentenced to more than five years following his jury conviction for crimes he committed around Willoughby Bay last fall.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man is facing prison time after a judge sentenced him for grand theft auto, credit card theft and probation violation.

25-year-old Damian Berggren was sentenced to more than five years following his jury conviction for crimes he committed around Willoughby Bay last fall.

In November 2022, a Navy sailor was preparing to report for duty when she realized her car was missing. According to a news release, Berggren was identified by Norfolk Police as a suspect for unrelated property crimes less than a mile from the neighborhood where she lived.

Officers confronted and searched Berggren, finding three credit cards, two photo ID cards and a car key belonging to the victim, according to the release. Her car was recovered several blocks from where he was arrested, but it was badly damaged.

Another sailor had captured video of Berggren trying to enter nearby cars ten minutes prior to when the victim realized her car was gone.

A Norfolk jury found Berggren guilty of grand larceny of an automobile and three counts of credit card theft in May. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to two years and seven months in prison for those charges, with 11 years suspended.

He received an additional two years and seven months in prison after he was found in violation of his probation for prior unrelated offenses, according to the release.