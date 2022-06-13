Norfolk man accused of firing gun on Granby Street before being shot by police officers appears in court

Two Norfolk police officers shot Barry Carrington Jr. in February. Now, he's facing felony gun charges.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man facing felony gun charges after two police officers shot him in downtown Norfolk appeared in court Monday morning.

Officers shot Barry Carrington Jr. on Granby Street in February, after someone called police saying they'd seen a man with a gun there.

It happened on a Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

Carrington went to the hospital with injuries, and after doctors helped treat his wounds, officers arrested him.

Carrington faces two counts of firing a gun into an occupied building and discharging a gun in public.

In the courthouse on June 13, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. That's not an admission of guilt, it means a criminal trial can move forward.

Outside the courthouse, Carrington's cousin Crystal Morris said the family has a lot of questions about what happened that night.

“We have no clue. I’m just here for support. I don’t know what’s going on. He signed a waiver, which I don’t even know what that’s for. I don’t know what’s going on. We’re just here for support," Morris said. “We want justice and things taken care of. For him to be free.”

Authorities have not identified the officers who shot Carrington. Police leaders placed the officers on administrative duty while the Virginia State Police investigates the shooting.

The Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney is handling the prosecution of this case.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said he asked prosecutors from a neighboring city to handle the criminal case because of a potential conflict of interest.

A judge denied Carrington bond back in February.

His arrests came at a time when concerns over crime in Downtown Norfolk were starting to rise.