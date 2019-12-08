NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty to cocaine and gun charges.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Curtis Talley, who has 13 prior felony convictions, was found with distribution amounts of cocaine and marijuana and a loaded gun when Norfolk police arrested him on outstanding warrants.

Talley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possessing a gun in furtherance of that crime. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum life sentence.

A federal district court judge is scheduled to sentence Talley on December 2.