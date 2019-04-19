NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander announced the city's plan to build a new arena in his State of the City address on Friday.
Alexander said the city plans to move forward with a new arena rather than expand the Scope.
In his speech, the Mayor said: " To continue to diversify our economy and create a true year-round tourism industry for our region, I am committing to ensuring that a New Arean is constructed, and I am directing staff to bring forward a plan that will bring a Arena to Norfolk."
The mayor also announced a new San Diego non-stop flight option coming to Norfolk International Airport in the summer.
Watch his full speech here:
►Get News Now Weather, Breaking News Alerts, Notifications
This is Mayor Kenneth Alexander's third State of the City address. Last year in 2018, his speech covered a range of 2017 events, from over 7,000 new jobs, five new schools, the Main Hotel, the NATO Resilience Conference, and the 100th anniversary of Naval Station Norfolk.
Popular on 13NewsNow.com
- Gov. Northam urges removal of Jefferson Davis arch at Fort Monroe
- NOAA post-storm analysis finds Hurricane Michael was Category 5 at Florida landfall
- ‘Peepza’ is the latest Easter fad that is tearing the Internet apart
- Joe Biden expected to announce presidential bid next week
- Girl finds ancient megalodon tooth on North Carolina beach
- Green Beret died during military parachute exercise in Suffolk