NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander announced the city's plan to build a new arena in his State of the City address on Friday.

Alexander said the city plans to move forward with a new arena rather than expand the Scope.

In his speech, the Mayor said: " To continue to diversify our economy and create a true year-round tourism industry for our region, I am committing to ensuring that a New Arean is constructed, and I am directing staff to bring forward a plan that will bring a Arena to Norfolk."

The mayor also announced a new San Diego non-stop flight option coming to Norfolk International Airport in the summer.

This is Mayor Kenneth Alexander's third State of the City address. Last year in 2018, his speech covered a range of 2017 events, from over 7,000 new jobs, five new schools, the Main Hotel, the NATO Resilience Conference, and the 100th anniversary of Naval Station Norfolk.